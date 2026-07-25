Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
John Hancock Income Securities Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) fell below its 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $10.84 versus the $11.00 average.
  • The trust also recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.1535 per share from $0.14, putting the annualized payout at $0.61 and the yield at about 5.7%.
  • Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in JHS during recent quarters, including Hennion & Walsh, Petra Financial Advisors, Riverbridge Partners, and Guggenheim Capital.
  • Interested in John Hancock Income Securities Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $10.84. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 12,627 shares.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 200,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust NYSE: JHS is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund's primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in John Hancock Income Securities Trust Right Now?

Before you consider John Hancock Income Securities Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and John Hancock Income Securities Trust wasn't on the list.

While John Hancock Income Securities Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines