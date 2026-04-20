John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Trading Down 0.4% - Here's What Happened

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS - Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26. 2,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

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John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,294,219 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 200,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust NYSE: JHS is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund's primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

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