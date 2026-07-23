John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $13.26. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.2550, with a volume of 11,119 shares traded.

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John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.297 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 597,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust NYSE: JHI is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.

Further Reading

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