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John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend of $0.0825 per share, payable on May 29 to shareholders of record on May 11. The ex-dividend date is also May 11.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of 7.6%, highlighting the fund’s income-focused profile.
  • PDT opened at $13.04 and has traded between a 12-month low of $12.42 and a high of $13.65; the fund also has notable institutional ownership activity, with several hedge funds increasing their stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

PDT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 96,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,755,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 2,752,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,289 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 65,838 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 30,431 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 242,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund NYSE: PDT is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

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Dividend History for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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