John Ingalls Snow III Purchases 1,725 Shares of Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK) Stock

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK - Get Free Report) Director John Ingalls Snow III purchased 1,725 shares of Winchester Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $22,062.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,410.65. This represents a 9.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ingalls Snow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Ingalls Snow III purchased 6,110 shares of Winchester Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $78,635.70.

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Winchester Bancorp Stock Performance

WSBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $118.82 million and a P/E ratio of 35.51. Winchester Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Winchester Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winchester Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Winchester Bancorp by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Winchester Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC increased its position in Winchester Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winchester Bancorp

Winchester Bancorp Company Profile

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

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