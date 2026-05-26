John Kristofer Galashan Sells 3,006,100 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 3,006,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $97,728,311.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,236,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,311,560.33. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Kristofer Galashan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54.

On Tuesday, May 5th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,493,083 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $71,302,173.80.

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Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,245. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Life Time Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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