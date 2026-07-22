John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

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John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

John Marshall Bancorp stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $23.28.

John Marshall Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. John Marshall Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,519 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 111,874 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMSB. Weiss Ratings upgraded John Marshall Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on John Marshall Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on John Marshall Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JMSB

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

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