John Schlosser Sells 6,166 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $31.69. 7,018,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,348 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 112.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 94,715 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 112,282 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 66,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $77,662,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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