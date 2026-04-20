John Steven Emerson Sells 86,254 Shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Steven Emerson sold 86,254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $1,289,497.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $79,025.70. The trade was a 94.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of CODA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 160,024 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,453. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.54. Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 million. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CODA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company's product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

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