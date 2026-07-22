Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $6.4597 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $102.09 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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