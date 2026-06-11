Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. DV Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,995 shares of the company's stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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