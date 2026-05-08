Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HSBC from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. HSBC's price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 801,430 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,587. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $90.91 and a 52 week high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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