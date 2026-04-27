Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.72% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.81.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $144.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $80.19 and a twelve month high of $146.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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