Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.66 and last traded at $252.9290. Approximately 10,077,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,460,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.97.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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