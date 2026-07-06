Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $255.93 and last traded at $259.31. Approximately 6,673,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,471,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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