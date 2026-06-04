Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 2.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.67 and last traded at $228.3240. 7,214,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 8,343,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.24.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus, including sustained improvement through 52 weeks, which boosts confidence in a potential future growth drug. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in systemic lupus erythematosus, including sustained improvement through 52 weeks, which boosts confidence in a potential future growth drug. Positive Sentiment: Additional Phase 2 data for nipocalimab in Sjögren’s disease showed higher response rates in patients with elevated autoantibodies and IgG levels, supporting the program’s commercial potential. Article Title

Additional Phase 2 data for nipocalimab in Sjögren’s disease showed higher response rates in patients with elevated autoantibodies and IgG levels, supporting the program’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Newsweek named Johnson & Johnson one of the World’s Greenest Companies 2026, which can modestly support the stock’s ESG profile and investor sentiment. Article Title

Newsweek named Johnson & Johnson one of the World’s Greenest Companies 2026, which can modestly support the stock’s ESG profile and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated its Buy rating on J&J, which is supportive but not a major fresh catalyst. Article Title

Scotiabank reiterated its Buy rating on J&J, which is supportive but not a major fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted J&J as a popular dividend and defensive stock, but these were mostly informational pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Several articles highlighted J&J as a popular dividend and defensive stock, but these were mostly informational pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific headlines stood out in the latest batch; the stock’s move appears driven more by positive pipeline momentum than by any fresh downside news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evansbrook LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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