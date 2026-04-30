Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.2% - What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.16 and last traded at $230.1430. Approximately 8,070,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,573,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $554.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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