Johnson Service Group's (JSG) "Sector Perform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 150 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 205 target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 178.33.

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Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

LON:JSG opened at GBX 138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 12.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK. Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care. Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service. A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

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