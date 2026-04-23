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Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Joint logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brief technical uptick: JYNT shares briefly crossed above their 50-day moving average (50-day = $8.73), trading as high as $8.87 intraday before last trading at $8.64.
  • Analyst/valuation takeaway: The consensus rating is a "Hold" (1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell) with an average target of $17.00; market cap is about $123.8M and trailing P/E ~45.5.
  • Fundamentals and insider activity: The most recent quarter beat estimates (EPS $0.07 vs $0.05; revenue $15.17M vs $14.12M) and major shareholder Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,753 shares; insiders now own 30.20% of the stock.
  • Interested in Joint? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $8.87. Joint shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 26,212 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Joint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joint

Joint Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Joint had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joint

In other Joint news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $167,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,638,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,384,240. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 32,598 shares of company stock valued at $302,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Joint by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Joint by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Joint by 25.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint NASDAQ: JYNT, is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint's growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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