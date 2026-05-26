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Jon Freier Sells 4,799 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
T-Mobile US logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • T-Mobile COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares on May 21 at an average price of $190.00, totaling about $911,810. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • T-Mobile recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $2.27 EPS versus $2.01 expected and revenue of $23.11 billion, up 10.6% year over year. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price around $260.48.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable June 11, for an annualized yield of 2.1%. Institutional investors continue to hold a large stake in the stock, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 42.49% overall.
  • Interested in T-Mobile US? Here are five stocks we like better.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.11. 3,454,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,790. The company's 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. The firm has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

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