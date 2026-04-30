Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Jones Lang LaSalle's conference call:

JLL reported a very strong Q1 with revenue up 11% , Adjusted EBITDA +24% and Adjusted EPS +56% , and said results are trending toward the high end of its 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance of $21.80–$23.50 .

JLL reported a very strong Q1 with , and , and said results are trending toward the high end of its 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance of . Leasing Advisory and Capital Markets delivered broad-based momentum — Leasing 2‑year stacked growth ~29% and Capital Markets revenue growth of investment sales +27% , debt +30% , equity +75% — with a strong pipeline and expected mid‑thirties incremental margins in capital markets.

Leasing Advisory and Capital Markets delivered broad-based momentum — Leasing 2‑year stacked growth ~29% and Capital Markets revenue growth of , , — with a strong pipeline and expected mid‑thirties incremental margins in capital markets. Management says its decade of investment in proprietary data and AI is driving productivity, market‑share gains and resilient revenue growth (resilient revenues up high single digits), with ~75% adoption of core AI tools and ~25,000 employees using enterprise AI daily.

Management says its decade of investment in proprietary data and AI is driving productivity, market‑share gains and resilient revenue growth (resilient revenues up high single digits), with ~75% adoption of core AI tools and ~25,000 employees using enterprise AI daily. JLL is deploying capital into its investment management business, committing an additional €100 million to LaSalle Encore+ and launching a retrofit‑led decarbonization fund (initial target ~$300M), positioning these as high‑ROIC, synergistic growth opportunities.

JLL is deploying capital into its investment management business, committing an additional to LaSalle Encore+ and launching a retrofit‑led decarbonization fund (initial target ~$300M), positioning these as high‑ROIC, synergistic growth opportunities. Transformation of property management is creating near‑term headwinds: ~60% of targeted Asia‑Pacific contracts have been exited or repositioned, producing mid‑single‑digit declines in management fees and lengthening renegotiation timelines through the year.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $20.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.65. 877,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,147. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.56. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $211.86 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $365.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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