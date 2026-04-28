JonesTrading Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JonesTrading from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. JonesTrading's price objective points to a potential upside of 57.36% from the company's current price.

SION has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SION traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 201,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,470. Sionna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 3.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the sale, the director owned 2,964,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 2,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,193,762 shares of company stock worth $53,594,505. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sionna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sionna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sionna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here