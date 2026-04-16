Joseph Armes Sells 1,500 Shares of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,344.38. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW stock traded down $11.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.15. 267,135 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,341,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,461,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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