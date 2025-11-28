Joseph Hartz Sells 15,000 Shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) insider Joseph Hartz sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,470.56. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 999,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,632. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.21. UGI had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. UGI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in UGI by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 79,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 945.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

