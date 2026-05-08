JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $148.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock's current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources
EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. 832,867 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EOG Resources News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EOG beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates and reported strong production-driven results that generated about $1.49B of free cash flow—management returned capital via dividends and opportunistic buybacks. EOG Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 plan targeting roughly $8.5B of free cash flow and at least 70% returns to shareholders (dividends + buybacks), supporting expectations for continued capital returns. EOG outlines 2026 plan for $8.5B free cash flow
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $153 and maintained a Buy rating, adding analyst support after the quarter. DA Davidson raises price target to $153
- Positive Sentiment: Siebert Williams Shank & Co initiated coverage with a Buy, increasing demand-side interest from institutional analysts. Siebert Williams Shank Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target higher to $149 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling modest upside but not a strong buy conviction. Mizuho raises PT to $149
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained its Hold rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term upside despite the quarter’s strength. Scotiabank keeps Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Stephens trimmed its price target slightly (from $170 to $167), a small change that still implies meaningful upside—mixed signal on enthusiasm. Stephens adjusts price target to $167
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flagged rising 2026 capex as a new risk that could reduce free cash flow and limit shareholder returns if spending outpaces realized commodity prices. TipRanks: rising capex raises risks
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted a "tepid" near‑term outlook despite the beat, which weighed on shares immediately after the release—investors should watch guidance details and liquids exposure. SA: beats but tepid outlook
About EOG Resources
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EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
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