JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $148.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.48.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. 832,867 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here