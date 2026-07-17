JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock's current price.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.55.

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Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,209,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.99 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alcoa by 5,281.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and strong operational performance, supported by better aluminum pricing, higher shipments, and progress on smelter restarts. Alcoa Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and strong operational performance, supported by better aluminum pricing, higher shipments, and progress on smelter restarts. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined about $900 million in net present value from AliGroup synergies, which could support longer-term earnings and portfolio strength after the South32 asset acquisition. Alcoa outlines ~$900M NPV AliGroup synergies

Management outlined about $900 million in net present value from AliGroup synergies, which could support longer-term earnings and portfolio strength after the South32 asset acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo slightly lowered its price target to $71 from $72 but kept an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Alcoa despite the weaker near-term setup. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo slightly lowered its price target to $71 from $72 but kept an rating, signaling continued confidence in Alcoa despite the weaker near-term setup. Negative Sentiment: Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates with adjusted EPS of $2.12 versus the $2.25 consensus, which pressured sentiment after the release. Alcoa quarterly earnings data

Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates with adjusted EPS of $2.12 versus the $2.25 consensus, which pressured sentiment after the release. Negative Sentiment: The company reduced 2026 alumina production guidance to 9.5 million-9.6 million tons because of Pinjarra refinery issues, raising concerns about near-term output and margins. Alcoa cuts full-year alumina guidance

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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