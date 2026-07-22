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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $111.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hasbro’s price target from $125 to $111 while keeping an overweight rating, implying roughly 24.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment on Hasbro remains generally positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $108.36 despite a few recent downgrades and lower target revisions.
  • Hasbro recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and management raised its outlook for fiscal 2026 on strength in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock's previous close.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1,190.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Hasbro beat Q2 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.28 versus expectations and sales up 16.2% year over year, helping drive investor confidence. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting 5%-7% revenue growth and $1.45 billion-$1.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, citing strength in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Magic: The Gathering posted record growth, and management said the franchise and digital gaming business are off to a strong start, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained Buy ratings and price targets around $110-$111 after the earnings beat and raised guidance, signaling continued Wall Street optimism. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors but is not a primary earnings driver. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The company also disclosed a $56 million hit from canceling several video games planned for 2028 and beyond, which raises some concern about the longer-term gaming pipeline. Article Title

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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