JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $550.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company's current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Argus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $585.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $477.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — ISRG reported $2.50 EPS vs. ~$2.08 expected and $2.77B in revenue (up ~23% year-over-year), driven by robust demand for its robotic systems. Intuitive Surgical beats quarterly expectations on surgical robot demand (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Raised procedure outlook — Management increased its 2026 da Vinci procedure growth guidance to roughly 13.5%–15.5% and noted expanding Force Feedback availability, signaling continued market adoption. Intuitive forecasts 13.5%-15.5% 2026 da Vinci procedure growth (Seeking Alpha)
- Positive Sentiment: Procedure mix strength — Worldwide procedures (da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) and placements contributed to broad-based growth across general surgery and oncology, supporting long-term revenue drivers. Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings (GlobeNewswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Several firms reaffirm Buy ratings (BTIG, Truist and others) following results, leaving upside potential tied to execution and procedure adoption. BTIG reaffirms buy; coverage notes (TickerReport/Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product & innovation progress — Management highlighted digital initiatives and broader availability of features (e.g., Force Feedback); these are strategic positives but will affect revenue gradually. Q1 highlights and digital innovation (Yahoo Finance)
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and cautious notes — TD Cowen cut its PT to $585 (from $660) while others trimmed targets ahead/of the print, which caps near-term upside. TD Cowen lowers PT to $585 (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & valuation concerns — Despite the beat and a modest guide lift, the stock sold off after hours as investors parsed conservative commentary, international headwinds and valuation (calls to "not overpay"). Why Intuitive dropped despite beat (Yahoo Finance)
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
Further Reading
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