JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $149.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

LULU stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $338.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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