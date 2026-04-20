JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $168.00

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the Internet company based in Singapore's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.54% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.66.

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SEA Stock Down 1.9%

SE stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,673,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70. SEA has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SEA

In other news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $15,473,515.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,398,071.84. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $851,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,813,600. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,462 shares of company stock valued at $103,692,523. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More SEA News

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SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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