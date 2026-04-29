JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $275.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.46.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $11.45 on Wednesday, reaching $198.17. 9,867,988 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.45%.T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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