JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.30.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.1%

ABT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.95. 7,051,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,309,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.31 and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling improved profitability and management confidence. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.31 and raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling improved profitability and management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management said the second half should be stronger, with growth drivers spanning nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics and diabetes care, helping reinforce the case for sustained momentum. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management said the second half should be stronger, with growth drivers spanning nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics and diabetes care, helping reinforce the case for sustained momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, including Wells Fargo raising its price target to $112, TD Cowen reaffirming a Buy with a $115 target, RBC reiterating Outperform with a $130 target, and BTIG lifting its target to $134. Benzinga analyst rating updates

Several analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, including Wells Fargo raising its price target to $112, TD Cowen reaffirming a Buy with a $115 target, RBC reiterating Outperform with a $130 target, and BTIG lifting its target to $134. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in roughly in line with expectations at $12.51 billion, while the company also highlighted strong demand in medical devices and diagnostics, but some articles noted continued weakness in nutrition and a lower reported profit versus last year. Abbott raises 2026 profit forecast on heart device strength

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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