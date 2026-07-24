JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the airline's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.84% from the company's previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.18.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 41,614,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,803,063. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here