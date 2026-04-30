JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock's previous close.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Fox Advisors restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.46. 9,312,780 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,211. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.06 (beat) and revenue of $7.62B (up 58% y/y), with orders around $9.4B; management cited strong IT/datacom and data‑center demand as drivers. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Record Q1 results — Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.06 (beat) and revenue of $7.62B (up 58% y/y), with orders around $9.4B; management cited strong IT/datacom and data‑center demand as drivers. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q2 guidance — Amphenol guided Q2 EPS to $1.14–$1.16 and revenue to $8.1–$8.2B, above Street estimates; the beat/guidance trade supported the post‑earnings rally. Reuters: Upbeat Forecast

Raised Q2 guidance — Amphenol guided Q2 EPS to $1.14–$1.16 and revenue to $8.1–$8.2B, above Street estimates; the beat/guidance trade supported the post‑earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst uplift — Truist raised its price target to $200 and reiterated a Buy, signaling sizable upside vs. the current price and reinforcing bullish sentiment. Benzinga: Truist Raise The Fly: Truist Raise

Analyst uplift — Truist raised its price target to $200 and reiterated a Buy, signaling sizable upside vs. the current price and reinforcing bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction/volume — The stock ran up sharply on the news (multiple outlets noted double‑digit intraday gains post‑earnings), and some profit‑taking and lower volume followed into the next session. Seeking Alpha: Post‑earnings Surge

Market reaction/volume — The stock ran up sharply on the news (multiple outlets noted double‑digit intraday gains post‑earnings), and some profit‑taking and lower volume followed into the next session. Neutral Sentiment: Acquisition impact — Management disclosed acquisition‑related inventory step‑up/amortization from the recent Connectivity & Cable Solutions deal; this boosts near‑term revenue/scale but adds one‑time costs to model. Yahoo: Earnings Highlights

Acquisition impact — Management disclosed acquisition‑related inventory step‑up/amortization from the recent Connectivity & Cable Solutions deal; this boosts near‑term revenue/scale but adds one‑time costs to model. Negative Sentiment: Micro miss on revenue vs. consensus — Q1 revenue of $7.62B was slightly below the $7.66B consensus, which can justify short‑term trimming despite the EPS beat. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Micro miss on revenue vs. consensus — Q1 revenue of $7.62B was slightly below the $7.66B consensus, which can justify short‑term trimming despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & options flow — Recent large insider sales and an unusual spike in put option volume suggest some investors are hedging or taking profits, which can pressure the stock short term. Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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