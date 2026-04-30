JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$122.60.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.81. 1,040,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$96.50 and a 52 week high of C$122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,166. This trade represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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