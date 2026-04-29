JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $425.61.

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Celestica Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $14.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,043,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,635. Celestica has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $423.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and aggressive guidance — Celestica reported $2.16 EPS (vs. $2.08 consensus), raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.15 and updated Q2 guidance, and raised revenue guidance to ~$19B — supportive for revenue and earnings growth expectations. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and aggressive guidance — Celestica reported $2.16 EPS (vs. $2.08 consensus), raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.15 and updated Q2 guidance, and raised revenue guidance to ~$19B — supportive for revenue and earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: TD Cowen upgraded CLS from Hold to Buy with a $430 target, signaling dealer confidence in near-term execution and AI-driven demand. TD Cowen Upgrade

Analyst upgrades: TD Cowen upgraded CLS from Hold to Buy with a $430 target, signaling dealer confidence in near-term execution and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Product commercialization: Celestica launched the DS6000-series 1.6TbE switches (now available to order), marking a step from development to commercial sales in AI-scale networking (potentially higher-margin, secular AI exposure). Product Launch

Product commercialization: Celestica launched the DS6000-series 1.6TbE switches (now available to order), marking a step from development to commercial sales in AI-scale networking (potentially higher-margin, secular AI exposure). Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $400 but kept a Neutral rating — a price-target lift supports upside but the unchanged rating tempers conviction. UBS Note

UBS raised its price target to $400 but kept a Neutral rating — a price-target lift supports upside but the unchanged rating tempers conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and momentum screens highlight CLS as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract momentum-focused flows but also fuel volatility around earnings/news. Zacks Momentum

Zacks and momentum screens highlight CLS as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract momentum-focused flows but also fuel volatility around earnings/news. Negative Sentiment: Large, rapid post-earnings sell-off: coverage notes the stock erased roughly $10B in market value in a single day after earnings as traders took profits despite the beat/raise — a sign of elevated volatility and short-term disappointment. Market Cap Drop

Large, rapid post-earnings sell-off: coverage notes the stock erased roughly $10B in market value in a single day after earnings as traders took profits despite the beat/raise — a sign of elevated volatility and short-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism and execution risks: some analysts downgraded or warned that supply-chain constraints, heavy CapEx plans and only modest margin improvements raise execution risk and make it harder to justify elevated multiples. Seeking Alpha Downgrade

Analyst skepticism and execution risks: some analysts downgraded or warned that supply-chain constraints, heavy CapEx plans and only modest margin improvements raise execution risk and make it harder to justify elevated multiples. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/momentum fatigue: coverage flags CLS trading at a premium P/E vs. peers after the rally, increasing sensitivity to any execution or growth misses. Valuation Concerns

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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