JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.47.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $98.89. 715,241 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.1% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,443 shares of the company's stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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