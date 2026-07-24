JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock's current price.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.30.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.02. 5,809,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,488. The firm's 50-day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Edwards Lifesciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Edwards beat Q2 estimates, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and profit, which reinforced confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Reuters article

Edwards beat Q2 estimates, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and profit, which reinforced confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the low end of full-year sales guidance, signaling better-than-expected demand and improving visibility for FY2026. WSJ article

Management raised the low end of full-year sales guidance, signaling better-than-expected demand and improving visibility for FY2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted the quarter as supportive of a bullish medtech thesis, with one firm upgrading EW to outperform and setting a higher price target, reflecting improving sentiment on the stock. The Fly article

Analysts highlighted the quarter as supportive of a bullish medtech thesis, with one firm upgrading EW to and setting a higher price target, reflecting improving sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 growth was driven by continued strength in TAVR and adoption of Edwards’ mitral and tricuspid therapies, which supports the company’s long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

Q2 growth was driven by continued strength in TAVR and adoption of Edwards’ mitral and tricuspid therapies, which supports the company’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated guidance was broadly in line with expectations for earnings, even as sales guidance improved, suggesting the market may focus more on revenue momentum than on near-term margin changes. MarketBeat earnings report

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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