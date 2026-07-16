JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.86.

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Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 786,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,079. Energizer has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,611,600. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 378,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,391. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Energizer by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,561.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Energizer by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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