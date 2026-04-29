JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the network technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $316.44.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $24.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,053. F5 has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.46. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $190,610.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,449.45. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $273,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,071. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $702,897,000 after buying an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in F5 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $392,508,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raise — F5 reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 and revenue of ~$812M (up 11%), driven by strong Systems/product demand and record free cash flow; management raised FY26 revenue-growth and EPS guidance and issued constructive Q3 guidance. F5 Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Q2 beat and raise — F5 reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 and revenue of ~$812M (up 11%), driven by strong Systems/product demand and record free cash flow; management raised FY26 revenue-growth and EPS guidance and issued constructive Q3 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year outlook — after the quarter F5 lifted FY26 guidance (higher revenue growth and non‑GAAP EPS 16.25–16.55), which underpins the rally and signals confidence in security and software demand. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast

Raised full‑year outlook — after the quarter F5 lifted FY26 guidance (higher revenue growth and non‑GAAP EPS 16.25–16.55), which underpins the rally and signals confidence in security and software demand. Positive Sentiment: Product & partner momentum — F5 announced a Sectigo partnership to automate certificate lifecycle management across F5 ADSP, reducing operations risk and strengthening F5’s security stack and partner ecosystem. Sectigo Partners with F5

Product & partner momentum — F5 announced a Sectigo partnership to automate certificate lifecycle management across F5 ADSP, reducing operations risk and strengthening F5’s security stack and partner ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Board addition — F5 added Anand Eswaran to its board, bringing enterprise software leadership and AI/scale experience; positive for governance and strategy but long‑term in impact. F5 Adds Anand Eswaran to Board

Board addition — F5 added Anand Eswaran to its board, bringing enterprise software leadership and AI/scale experience; positive for governance and strategy but long‑term in impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed — Needham reaffirmed a “Hold,” and analyst price targets vary (median near $322.50), so while the beat/raise moved the stock, some sell‑side caution remains. Needham hold

Analyst stance mixed — Needham reaffirmed a “Hold,” and analyst price targets vary (median near $322.50), so while the beat/raise moved the stock, some sell‑side caution remains. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events & transparency — F5 posted earnings materials/transcripts and announced an Analyst & Investor Meeting for May 28, giving investors more access to management’s roadmap and assumptions. Investor Meeting Announcement

Investor events & transparency — F5 posted earnings materials/transcripts and announced an Analyst & Investor Meeting for May 28, giving investors more access to management’s roadmap and assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — recent filings show notable insider stock sales across several executives; while not uncommon, heavy selling can concern some investors about near‑term conviction. (See aggregated reporting and filings for details.)

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here