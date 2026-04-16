JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

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Flex Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 1,711,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. Flex has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,756,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 694,916.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Flex by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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