JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.06.

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Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,260. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. Generac has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $259.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total value of $5,739,930.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $17,580,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 30.5% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Key Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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