JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $25.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.95. 2,674,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,346. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.89 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $267,321.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,806.82. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $1,760,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This trade represents a 44.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $2,250,060. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

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About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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