JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.71.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 310,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,982. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.Sunstone Hotel Investors's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunstone Hotel Investors

In related news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,041,512.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 573,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,666,893.66. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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