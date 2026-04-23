JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company's previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.20.

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Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,184,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $1,880,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $14,191,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Magna International by 33.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,148,133 shares of the company's stock worth $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,747 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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