JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.45.

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Medtronic Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher.

Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum.

Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis.

Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm.

Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a focus as the company flagged tariff and cost headwinds, which could pressure profitability even as sales improve.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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