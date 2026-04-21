JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,700 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.57.

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St. James's Place Price Performance

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,278 on Tuesday. St. James's Place has a 12 month low of GBX 881.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,342.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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