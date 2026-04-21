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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
St. James's Place logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase cut its price target for St. James's Place from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 while keeping an overweight rating, a level that implies roughly a 31.92% upside from the prior close.
  • Other brokers have also revised forecasts (Citigroup and Jefferies lowered targets; UBS and RBC remain more conservative), and the street consensus is a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of GBX 1,656.57.
  • Shares opened at GBX 1,278, trading within a 12‑month range of GBX 881.60–1,575.50, with a market cap of £6.56 billion and a P/E of 12.94.
  • Five stocks we like better than St. James's Place.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,700 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James's Place Price Performance

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,278 on Tuesday. St. James's Place has a 12 month low of GBX 881.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,342.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James's Place

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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Analyst Recommendations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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