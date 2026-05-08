JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $162.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 801,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,587. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $90.91 and a 12-month high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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