JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.81.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 902,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,599. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock worth $449,166,000 after buying an additional 46,306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,101 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oshkosh

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Oshkosh reported Q1 EPS of $0.85, missing Wall Street estimates, although revenue came in slightly above expectations and the company reaffirmed its FY2026 EPS guidance. Oshkosh Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Oshkosh reported Q1 EPS of $0.85, missing Wall Street estimates, although revenue came in slightly above expectations and the company reaffirmed its FY2026 EPS guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts were mixed after the results: D.A. Davidson kept a Buy rating, Wells Fargo reiterated Buy, and Truist maintained Hold while trimming its price target, suggesting the quarter was disappointing but not a thesis-breaker. Oshkosh: Transitory Q1 Shortfall and Secured 2026 Pipeline Underpin Buy Rating Amid Pullback

Analysts were mixed after the results: D.A. Davidson kept a Buy rating, Wells Fargo reiterated Buy, and Truist maintained Hold while trimming its price target, suggesting the quarter was disappointing but not a thesis-breaker. Negative Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets after the earnings miss, including Truist to $176 from $183 and Robert W. Baird to $172 from $175, reinforcing cautious sentiment around near-term growth. Benzinga

Several firms lowered price targets after the earnings miss, including Truist to $176 from $183 and Robert W. Baird to $172 from $175, reinforcing cautious sentiment around near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing concerns highlighted by commentary that Oshkosh faces a tough start to the year and uncertain end markets, which could pressure sentiment even with longer-term pipeline support. Oshkosh: A Tough Start And Uncertain End-Markets Weigh On Sentiment

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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