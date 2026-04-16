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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan cut its price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40 to $28 and kept a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 1.3% downside; multiple other analysts have trimmed targets, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" with an average target of $35.64.
  • SMCI shares traded at $28.37 (up about 4%) on heavy volume after the report, and the company posted a strong quarter with revenue up 123% year‑over‑year and an EPS beat. However, the stock faces significant headline risk from multiple securities‑class‑action lawsuits and alleged export‑law violations that could pressure the share price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock's previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0%

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,830,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,526,375. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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